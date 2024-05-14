USC Aiken golf finishes 19th at NCAA regional

May 13—GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The No. 7 USC Aiken golf team wrapped up the season with a 19th-place finish at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional over the weekend.

Head coach Michael Carlisle's team shot 38-over 902 for the 54-hole event played at Chattahoochee Golf Club. It is a 7,166-yard, par-72 course.

The Pacers shot a final-round 297 Saturday.

Erik Olin led the team with a 32nd-place effort. He shot 5-over 221 for the tournament, posting rounds of 74-72-75.

Gage Weeks registered a 63rd-place finish after shooting 9-over 225. His 1-over 73 was the team's best round of the final day. He also had scores of 74 and 78.

Rory McDonald O'Brien tied for 76th at the tournament after shooting 11-over 227. He recorded rounds of 75, 77 and 75.

Justice Hartman tied for 97th at 232 following rounds of 76-82-74, and Oscar Abrahamsson tied for 101st at 238 with scores of 77, 79 and 82.

Top-seeded North Georgia won the tournament after shooting 9-under 855. The Nighthawks were the lone school to shoot under par for the three-round event. Coker (865), Lee (873), West Florida (873) and Wingate (874) also qualified for the NCAA Championship.

North Georgia's Jack Vajda was the medalist, posting rounds of 71, 70 and 67 for an 8-under total and a one-shot victory over Nova Southeastern's Joseba Torres.