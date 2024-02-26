USC Aiken baseball swept by No. 1 Tampa

Feb. 25—The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team lost an 11-4 decision to No. 1 Tampa Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

The Pacers are now 3-10 on the season.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth inning, head coach Michael Holder's team got things going when Brock Myers singled through the right side. A Dalton Graves single pushed him to third. Capers Molinaroli lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, slicing the deficit to one, 2-1.

USC Aiken knotted the score in the sixth. Bradley White II doubled down the left field line and scampered to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Brock Myers drove him in with a base knock.

The Spartans scored three runs in the seventh for a 5-2 edge. The visitors pushed the advantage to eight after a five-run eighth inning. However, Holder's team battled back.

White II recorded a single to center field. Josh Sharp's double on the first pitch he saw put White II on third. Myers recorded a groundout, scoring White II. Dalton Graves ripped a base hit to right field, driving in Sharp to make it 10-4.

The visitors added a run in the ninth for an 11-4 tally.

For the game, Graves, Myers and White II had two hits apiece. Myers drove in two while White II crossed home twice.

On the mound, Kevin Cox worked seven innings and had a strikeout. Cole Evilsizor, Caden Purvis and Jaylen Merchant all saw time on the mound.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they play at Francis Marion for a single game starting at 3 p.m.