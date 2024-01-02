USC adds transfer receiver from Division III program

Here at Fighting Irish Wire we certainly like to keep a watchful eye on the happenings around Notre Dame’s biggest rival, USC.

Tuesday saw Lincoln Riley and the Trojans dip into the transfer portal and add a wide receiver. Not just any wide receiver though, instead one from the Division III ranks.

Jaden Richardson stands 6-2 and weighs 210-pounds and announced his intent to transfer to Southern Cal. He is coming off a year that saw him score 13 touchdowns and record 830 receiving yards.

Richardson is a California product, although from the northern part of the state. He had committed to Cal roughly two weeks ago before making his change of plans known on Tuesday.

Notre Dame will travel to Los Angeles to take on USC and Richardson in the 2024 regular season finale.

