USC adds Pac-12 defensive lineman via transfer portal; quest to build toughness and depth continues

USC gained another defensive player for the 2023 season, and the Trojans’ addition comes at the expense of a Pac-12 competitor.

You will recall that USC gained transfers from Oregon, Stanford, Colorado, Arizona State, Washington — throughout the conference — in the previous transfer portal cycle. The Trojans have now added an Arizona defensive lineman.

Kyon Barrs had interest from LSU, Miami-Florida, Auburn, Oregon State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Indiana and Fresno State, but on Wednesday, he chose to be a Trojan.

Barrs played four years at Arizona. This past season, he recorded a career-best 39 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss. He started in all 12 games.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021, when he piled up 33 tackles, five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Barrs is the 17th player from the Arizona Wildcats’ 2022 roster who has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

