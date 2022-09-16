USC adds a defensive tackle, lands 2023 target Sam Greene

The USC Trojans badly need more bodies on their defensive line. Lincoln Riley and his staff just did something about it by landing 2023 defensive tackle Sam Greene.

The Baltimore St. Frances defensive tackle committed to USC Thursday night to add to an already stellar 2023 recruiting class for Riley and Company.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound three-star committed to the Trojans over Boston College, Penn State, and Texas A&M. Greene committed to the Pac-12 program without ever taking a visit to the campus in L.A.

“They have a family-oriented coaching staff and they really treat their players like they’re one of theirs,” Greene told 247Sports. “I like the way they do things out there.

He is the No. 696 overall prospect and No. 75 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 rankings. Greene is also the No. 12 player in Maryland.

USC will get him on campus first when the Trojans host Arizona State on October 1. The three-star will be at Penn State for the White Out game against Minnesota on October 22. His visit to Texas A&M is reportedly October 29 for the Aggies’ game versus Ole Miss.

The Baltimore native transferred from Upper Marlboro (MD) Rock Creek Christian to Baltimore St. Frances, where he and the Panthers are ranked in the top 25 in the country.

Had 11.5 sacks and 43 tackles for loss at Rock Creek Christian last season.

The scene as big DT Sam Greene announced his #USC commitment on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/lTAcremh56 — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) September 16, 2022

