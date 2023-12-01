USC AD Jennifer Cohen suggests Trojans’ DC is coaching in a conference title game

Public figures generally don’t say things unless they have a specific purpose in mind. Why say something very specific if it doesn’t offer at least some indication of a stated goal or an operational approach to an urgent matter?

USC Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen made a specific statement to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. She didn’t have to make the statement, but she obviously wanted to. It might indicate where USC’s defensive coordinator search is turning:

“But what I would say is the process is a good healthy combination of urgency with diligence. Ultimately we will get the right person for this job. And that’s the most important thing. You want to act with urgency. You want to make sure that you’re going through your candidates and doing your process for that, but you also want to be diligent enough in this landscape that we’re in where there’s so much movement and change — and that’s just starting, the domino effects. We still have conference championship games to be played. So there’s going to be more change and churn in the whole landscape of college football,” Cohen said.

A reasonable person would interpret that statement as meaning USC is considering at least one coach, if not more, who is coaching this weekend in a conference title game. We’ll talk more about this as the weekend unfolds here at Trojans Wire.

