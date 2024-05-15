Will USC be able to finish in the top four of the Big Ten in 2024?

USC football is very unlikely to win the Big Ten Conference in 2024. The Trojans are very unlikely to reach the Big Ten Championship Game this December. What is a realistic goal for the Trojans in their first year as a Big Ten team?

The thought process here is that USC isn’t ready to beat Ohio State, Oregon, or Michigan, the Big Three in the Big Ten. Those three teams have established themselves at a higher level than everyone else. Those are juggernaut-level programs which are all expected to make New Year’s Six bowls. Ohio State and Oregon are fully expected to be in the College Football Playoff, with Michigan having a decent chance. USC is not quite at that level.

The question becomes: Can USC finish fourth? Can USC be “the best of the rest” in the Big Ten?

