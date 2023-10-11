USC 2026 five-star commit makes case for high school player of the year

USC commit and sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis is the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class. He delivered a top-tier performance in New Carrolton (Georgia) High School’s 56-24 win over East Coweta last Friday night. Lewis, a five-star prospect, went 19-of-29 for 455 yards and six TDs in the win.

Lewis has Carrolton as a top 25 team in the nation. He has thrown for 1,589 yards and 24 TDs to only 2 interceptions this season in seven games.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lewis is the consensus No. 1 prospect and No. 1 quarterback in the 247Sports composite and the 247Sports rankings for the 2026 class.

Julian Lewis, in his 2022 freshman season at Carrollton High School, threw for a mind-boggling 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns with a 65% completion rate and a 121.9 quarterback rating.

Lewis was also recently named 2022 National Freshman of The Year by Max Preps. He could win national player of the year honors as a sophomore if he keeps up this record pace for the rest of the 2023 season.

#1 Sophomore QB Julian Lewis with 6 TDs 455 yds | Carrollton vs East Coweta | Georgia Football 🔥 FULL 🎥 https://t.co/sZA4SJ5OhC pic.twitter.com/52CuL8iziA — UnderTheRadar (@_UnderTheRadar_) October 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire