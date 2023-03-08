USC 2024 target reduces list of top schools

Jordan Seaton is ranked as the best interior offensive line recruit in the class of 2024. Seaton has named his top 14 schools.

Jordan Seaton is a 6-foot-5, 287-pound interior offensive lineman who is projected to play guard at the next level. The four-star prospect from St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) is rated as the No. 41 overall prospect and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman via the 247Sports Composite for the 2024 class.

The USC Trojans were included in the top 14 along with Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Oklahoma, LSU, Maryland, Ohio State, Colorado, Florida, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Jordan Seaton is favored to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes, per 247Sports.

