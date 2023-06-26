USC 2024 recruiting class moves up to No. 8 in the country

The USC Trojans beat the Oregon Ducks for four-star 2024 receiver Ryan Pellum.

Ducks Wire’s Zachary Neel wrote that “Pellum is rated by 247Sports as the No. 69 overall player in the 2024 class, and No. 14 WR. He is a great pick-up for USC, who moved into the No. 8 spot of the national recruiting rankings with the pickup, just a single spot behind the Ducks.”

It is striking that Oregon, USC and Stanford are all in the top 10. That carries a very 2011-like feel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What is also notable is that USC has risen to No. 8 in the national 2024 recruiting rankings on the basis of 13 commitments. If you look at the schools above USC, most of them have at least 20 commitments.

Georgia has 21. Michigan has 23. Notre Dame has 21. Penn State has 20.

USC has more room to grow and more spots to fill. In terms of the quality of each individual recruit, USC makes the grade. We will see what the coming weeks bring to Heritage Hall … or maybe we should say, “Heritage Haul.”

#USC moves up to No. 8 nationally with Ryan Pellum on board. Right on the heels of Oregon at No. 7 and up to No. 4 in the Big Ten — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 26, 2023

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire