USC 2024 four-star target Jaden Allen decommits from Texas

Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Jaden Allen has backed off his pledge to the Texas Longhorns. The USC Trojans are back in action to possibly land the Texas native.

247Sports composite rankings listed Allen as the No. 18 cornerback and one of the top 300 players in the nation for the 2024 cycle. Allen is an excellent athlete, starring on both the football field and the track, registering all-district achievements in both sports.

The decommitment comes as a surprise. Allen is the younger brother of Texas sophomore defensive back B.J. Allen. That obviously doesn’t come across as the kind of situation in which a recruit pivots elsewhere, but it could certainly be the case that a younger brother wants to make his mark at a separate school.

Allen currently holds offers from an impressive list of schools, including Alabama, LSU, USC, Oregon, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Tennessee and many more.

The 5-foot-9 , 155 pound cornerback, Allen has been a starter on the varsity squad since his freshman season in 2020, when he helped Aledo win a 5A-Division II state championship.

