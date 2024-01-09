USC 2024 Big Ten football schedule includes national champion Michigan, runner-up Washington

The last Pac-12 football game has been played, at least in terms of a 12-team conference membership. Washington State and Oregon State will carry forth the name, but we know that’s not a full conference in any meaningful sense. The Washington-Michigan national championship game was the Pac-12’s true finale. Now Washington joins USC, Oregon, and UCLA in moving to the Big Ten for 2024.

Need USC’s Big Ten football schedule? We have it for you, plus — of course — the other really big nonconference games on the coming 2024 slate. USC might have the toughest single schedule in all of college football for the 2024 season. The Trojans will have to play the two teams which just competed for the national championship:

LSU IN LAS VEGAS -- SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas — Allegiant Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans face Brian Kelly and LSU — and not Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who is off to the NFL.

Follow LSU Tigers Wire for more coverage.

VS UTAH STATE -- SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Sep 4, 2021; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The easiest game on the schedule all season will be this one.

AT MICHIGAN -- SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

USA TODAY Sports Syndication

Will Jim Harbaugh coach Michigan in this game? That’s the first big question connected to USC’s trip to the Big House. USC is off on September 14, so the Trojans get two weeks to prepare for this game.

Follow Wolverines Wire for more coverage.

VS WISCONSIN -- SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Dec 26, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Fickell did not want to become USC’s new head coach at the end of 2021. Lincoln Riley got the job instead. This will be fascinating.

Follow Badgers Wire for more coverage.

AT MINNESOTA -- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Nov 20, 2020; Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

USC goes to Minneapolis before the weather gets especially cold. That’s good.

VS PENN STATE -- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

Dec 30, 2023; Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

James Franklin was part of the USC head coaching rumor mill in late 2021. Now he’ll come to the Los Angeles Coliseum for a big-stage event.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire for more coverage.

AT MARYLAND -- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Oct 1, 2022; Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This should be a win for the Trojans. Period.

VS RUTGERS -- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Jul 27, 2022; Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

USC gets another manageable game before a difficult closing stretch.

Follow Rutgers Wire for more coverage.

AT WASHINGTON -- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Dec 5, 2020; Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

USC plays the last Pac-12 champion and the national-runner up for 2023 in Seattle.

VS NEBRASKA -- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Nov 28, 2022; Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

After a week off on November 9, USC returns to the field on November 16 to face Nebraska in the Coliseum. A lot of Cornhusker fans will be there in Los Angeles.

Follow Cornhuskers Wire for more coverage.

AT UCLA -- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing says “Big Ten football” quite like USC and UCLA meeting in Southern California in late November. USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn will coach against the team he left.

VS NOTRE DAME -- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Dec 6, 1980; Los Angeles — USC and Notre Dame: Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK

When USC hosts Notre Dame in 2026 — not 2024 — it will mark the 100th anniversary of this rivalry.

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more coverage.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire