USC 2023 commit Tackett Curtis makes the elite, is part of SI 99 rankings

Class of 2023 USC commit Tackett Curtis of Many High School in Lousiana debuts in the Sports Illustrated 99 recruiting rankings at No. 87.

Tackett Curtis is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker who also plays running back, safety, kick returner, and edge rusher as well. He’s a four-star prospect who is currently ranked as the No. 92 player in the 247Sports composite.

Curtis committed to USC on July 18 and appears ready to have a huge senior season before playing in Los Angeles next year.

The Louisiana native has accumulated 195 tackles, 5 interceptions, 494 all-purpose yards, and 5 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Outside of football Curtis has a 4.0-grade point average and is ranked first in his high school class. He plans on majoring in computer science at USC.

Tackett Curtis is a dynamic, versatile athlete with a high football IQ and a set of attributes that every coach dreams of in a football player. Curtis will fill important positional needs for USC, but more than that, he presents a package of traits which should translate into locker-room leadership and a presence which will help teammates on and off the field.

