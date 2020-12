The Associated Press

Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday. Allen's No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered long overdue by many for one of the franchise's greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.