USA's Gable Steveson Wrestling for Men's Freestyle 125kg Gold

American wrestler Gable Steveson has a shot at a gold medal, as he faces Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the gold medal match of the men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling event.

Steveson won his semifinal match against Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur of Mongolia 5-0 to advance to the final of the men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling event.

The American has yet to surrender a point at the Games, previously beating Kyrgyzstan Aiaal Lazarev 10-0 and Turkey’s Taha Akgul 8-0.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 ranked 125kg wrestler, defeated Egypt’s Diaaeldin Kamal Gouda Abdelmottaleb 11-0 in the Round of 16 to open the games. He then took down China’s Deng Zhiwei in the quarterfinals 5-2 and then beat Iran’s Amir Hossein Zare 6-3 in the semifinals.

The gold medal match is set for Friday morning at 7:20 a.m. ET. It can be streamed here: