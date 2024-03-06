Usain Bolt teases Kylian Mbappe after 100m time comparison

(Getty Images)

Usain Bolt has teased Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe after comparisons were made between the pair’s respective sprint speeds.

Mbappe, one of the world’s fastest footballers, recently clocked an estimated speed of 10.9 seconds over 100m, over a second slower than Bolt’s world-record time of 9.58 seconds.

The Frenchman’s reported time, albeit impressive, would still leave him outside the top 60 on the women’s 100m all-time list. The time would also rank him joint-433rd in the world when compared to times run by under-18 boys over the last year.

When asked about the comparisons, Bolt took the opportunity to poke fun at the PSG forward for his split. “I was laughing when I saw it. The girls are running faster than that,” the Jamaican said, speaking to long jumper and founder of Jumpers World, Andreas Trajkovski.

Mbappe, however, let his feet do to the talking in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 tie with Real Sociedad, netting both goals in a 2-1 win over the Spanish side to fire PSG into the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win.

The 25-year-old continues to face speculation over his future after it was reported that he will leave the Parisian club in the summer, with Real Madrid the likely destination.

Having been substituted at half-time in PSG’s most recent Ligue 1 game against Monaco last weekend, the forward later denied any falling out with manager Luis Enrique.

“My relationship with the coach is good,” he said speaking after the midweek Champions League win. “There is no problem even if people might think there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them.”