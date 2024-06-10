Usain Bolt Stretchered Off the Field After Rupturing Achilles in Charity Soccer Game

Bolt, 37, was playing at this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF match Stamford Bridge Stadium in London

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Usain St.Leo Bolt/Instagram Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt’s appearance at a charity soccer match unfortunately ended with the Olympic gold medalist getting stretchered off the field due to a ruptured Achilles.

Bolt, 37, was playing defense at this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF match Stamford Bridge Stadium in London for the Soccer Aid World XI team when he suffered the injury, according to TMZ.

Bolt’s injury didn't initially appear to be serious when he went down on the field, but that changed when he was stretchered off the field. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist later confirmed he ruptured his Achilles in a social media post.

In the post on X (formally known as Twitter), Bolt shared a photo of himself wearing a leg brace and with crutches, and captioned the post: “Raptured Achilles but done know we a warrior.”

Despite Bolt leaving the game early, the charity soccer game is estimated to have raised $100 million for UNICEF, TMZ said.

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Usain Bolt

The eight-time Olympic track and field champion is a known soccer fan. Last August, Bolt showed love and support to the Jamaican women’s soccer team following their loss in the World Cup. “You made us all proud #ReggaeGirlz,” the retired Jamaican sprinter wrote on X.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Usain Bolt

The Jamaican women’s soccer team had pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 Women’s World Cup earlier in the tournament, drawing a 0-0 tie with Brazil, the No. 8 ranked team in the world.

The result sent the No. 43-ranked team to the knockout round while the Brazilian women’s team went home. The Jamaican women’s team achievement was dubbed "an achievement beyond belief," according to Fox Sports announcer Jacqui Oatley.

Their run sadly ended in the next match, however, a 0-1 loss to Colombia.

