Usain Bolt said he'd be 'ready' to play in the NFL, but only for the Packers or Patriots

At the ripe age of 33, Usain Bolt has accomplished more than most mere mortals could achieve in five lifetimes: He's a 23-time gold medalist, holds two official track and field world records (and one unofficial world record) and is widely considered the most iconic runner of all time.

But now, could he have his eyes on a new challenge? Perhaps a foray into the NFL?

He playfully hinted at such a possibility in a walking interview with TMZ after being asked what it would take to throw on pads for an NFL team. But don't expect that hypothetical scenario to end with Bolt in a Bears uniform:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"If the Patriots or Aaron Rodgers called me," he told the TMZ reporter with a smirk, "If they call me, I'm ready." Bolt also confirmed being a big Packers fan and tentatively called Rodgers the best quarterback of his generation.

That response is obviously tongue and cheek, but it is a fun thought exercise to imagine what Bolt might look like playing a different sport. In the past, he famously bent the gather-step rule to his advantage to throw down a two-handed slam in the 2013 Celebrity Game at NBA All-Star Weekend and last year played in two trial matches for an Australian soccer club, scoring two goals in his second appearance.

Bolt's affinity for the Packers won't endear him to many Chicago faithful, but it's also understandable. If Bolt were to join the Bears as a running back, after all, he probably wouldn't expect to see more than a handful of carries per game in Matt Nagy's current offense. And, in the event he suited up as a wide receiver or tight end, even a world-class athlete such as himself might struggle to keep up with Mitch Trubisky's patented overthrows. (I kid, I kid.)

Story continues

Though, as a kick returner, it wouldn't be hard to envision him challenging Devin Hester's kickoff/punt return touchdown record.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Usain Bolt said he'd be 'ready' to play in the NFL, but only for the Packers or Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago