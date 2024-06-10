Usain Bolt ruptures Achilles tendon at charity football match

World XI's Usain Bolt (L) and Belgian former footballer Eden Hazard are pictured ahead of Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 soocer match between England and World XI charity at Stamford Bridge. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

The world's fastest man Usain Bolt has ruptured his Achilles tendon during a charity football match in London.

Jamaica's Bolt, 37, sustained the injury in the second half of the Soccer Aid match at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home stadium on Sunday and was taken off on a stretcher.

"Ruptured Achilles but done know we a warrior," the eight-time Olympic champion ad 100m and 200m world record holder said on Instagram early Monday along with a photo of him with crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Bolt had captained a World XI which lost 6-3 against an England side. The match features former footballers and celebrities from various countries.

Founded in 2006 by singer Robbie Williams, Bolt has played at the event since 2018, following his retirement from the track. Sunday's match raised some £15 million ($19 million) for Unicef, Sky TV said.