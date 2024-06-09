Usain Bolt explains why he is happy to see Manchester City win the league

Former Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, who is a huge Manchester United fan, has claimed that he is happy that rivals Manchester City have won the league, not Arsenal.

Bolt is widely regarded as the best 100 metre sprinter of all time, winning golds at the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The 37 year old is also a well-publicised football and United fan and he is frequently asked about his thoughts on the team he loves.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT he “admitted he was happy to see Arsenal miss out on the Premier League title to Manchester City due to Gooners ‘talking too much’.”

When the sporting icon was asked whether Arsenal or United had the better season, he replied, “it’s like I’m running on a circuit and doing well and then I get to the Championship and win no medals.”

This was a clear dig at another trophyless season for the North London side despite a very strong league performance where they missed on the title by two points to City.

When co-host Darren Bent stated that eighth place was hardly good enough for United Bolt agreed but retorted, “yeah, but we’re in Europe.” United’s qualification for the Europa League was another positive from a famous Wembley win at the end of May.

Bolt then explained his unusual opinion that he would prefer Pep Guardiola’s team to lift the league title than other challengers Arsenal and Liverpool.

“Everybody always asks me who I’d rather win the Premier League out of Arsenal and Man City – I’m like, ‘Man City, easy’.”

“People are like, ‘But they’re your rival’.”

“I know a lot of Arsenal fans and when they’re top of the table they talk so much and I’m like, ‘You haven’t won yet!’.”

“Imagine if they actually won? Oh my God, It would be over. I’d rather Man City win than Arsenal because I couldn’t deal with it.”

The Jamaican then provided the reason that he didn’t know many City fans so it was easier for him to deal with. Like many people in their 30s, their teenage years would have been defined with the bitter rivalry between the Gunners and United in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Liverpool? No, because they’d be tied on titles with us and we can’t have that and because Arsenal talk so much, I’d rather deal with Man City.”

“They’re all young fans and I don’t know many young people so I’m fine with that!”

Ideally, one day in the near future United fans can answer their own club when they are asked who do they want to win the Premier League, instead of having to sheepishly choose between rivals.





