Usain Bolt Carried Off Field On Stretcher At Charity Soccer Match

All-time sprint king Usain Bolt won’t be running at all for a while.

The Jamaican legend, who won 100 and 200-meter gold medals in three straight Olympics, ruptured his Achilles tendon during a charity soccer match at Chelsea’s home stadium in London on Sunday.

He went down playing defense and was carried off on a stretcher. But he clapped all the way to reassure fans.

World XI's Usain Bolt is stretched off following an injury during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday, June 9, 2024. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

His recovery will be fairly arduous, but he can rehabilitate knowing that he helped raise about $19 million for UNICEF, Soccer Aid reported.

Bolt posted a photo of himself in a boot with crutches in the locker room after the match. “Ruptured Achilles but done know we a warrior,” he wrote.

Raptured Achilles but done know we a warrior 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/vKYtHqOFTj — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 9, 2024

Based on clips online, it looks like Bolt had a nifty assist earlier in the Soccer Aid match involving pros and celebrities.

Bolt hasn’t competed in an Olympics since 2016; another one is quickly approaching in Paris.

Like him, time went pretty fast, too. He remains the world record holder in both the 100 and 200. Those are pretty good laurels to sit on while he watches the Games this summer before turning 38 in late August.

Get well soon, champ!

