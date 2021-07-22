Usain Bolt begs Aaron Rodgers: 'Please stay. We need you.'

The world's fastest man has entered the Aaron Rodgers discussion.

Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medalist, is a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers in particular. In a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Bolt made an impassioned plea for Rodgers and the Packers to put aside their differences.

"I would beg Aaron Rodgers to stay," Bolt said. "Last year, we were very close, so close. This year, after the draft, we got a lot of good players and a lot of guys that stayed, you know what I mean? Davante Adams and everybody."

Then he upped the ante, talking directly at Rodgers. "I need Aaron Rodgers to stay. Please stay! We need you!"

Bolt may be speaking more from the heart than the head, but he's pretty much on point with his analysis. The Packers and Rodgers both have a far better chance of reaching the Super Bowl together than apart. Our Eric Edholm wasn't quite as high on the Packers' 2021 draft as Bolt is, but Rodgers' presence will make any collection of draft picks better.

At the moment, Rodgers and the Packers are at an impasse, with the Packers claiming Rodgers rejected an extension and Rodgers wanting to scorch the earth around him. At least Rodgers has won himself a championship ring lately ... albeit as a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bolt himself could make Rodgers' decision a little easier. At 6-5 and, you know, fast, he could be a deep-threat receiver in the Julio Jones mold. Two years ago, he told TMZ, "If the Patriots or Aaron Rodgers called me ... if they call me, I'm ready!"

Come on, Packers. Sign Bolt, get Rodgers back in camp, and rule the world.

Usain Bolt, sporting Packers colors in 2008, wants Aaron Rodgers to stay in Green Bay. (Dylan Martinez / Reuters)

