Usain Bolt is back on the track, running a new distance, and racing an opponent unlike any he's faced before

Usain Bolt. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Usain Bolt retired in 2017, but the legendary sprinter is back on the track for another challenge.

The world's fastest man will run the 800-meter against CarMax's online appraisal offer process.

Bolt told Insider he's "already started smack talking CarMax" and "told them they have no chance."

Usain Bolt is back on the track.

Despite retiring from sprinting in 2017, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist has resumed his training to run a distance he's never raced competitively before: 800 meters, or a half-mile.

On Tuesday, July 13, Bolt will face off against CarMax. Yes, you read that right.

Usain Bolt. CarMax

"They told me they're one of the fastest appraisals for car companies online now - in two minutes you can be approved," Bolt told Insider. "So I was like, 'Okay, cool.' And they're like, 'we'd like you to hit 800 meters.' I was like, 'Now that's interesting.'"

"I've never done something like this before and for me, I love a challenge," he added. "So I'm very hyped to compete."

Bolt will technically be competing against a CarMax agent as they complete an appraisal with one of their clients. The company claims the entire process takes less than two minutes, and Bolt will put that assertion to the test for the whole world to watch on Facebook Live.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after breaking the world record to win gold. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Though the superstar Jamaican sprinter was never bashful about his abundance of confidence during his illustrious Olympics career, he wasn't so quick to assert his dominance this time around.

"I'm like, 50/50 right now," Bolt said. "I'm feeling good, but let's see how far I can take it. Let's see how I'm feeling."

Even still, Bolt was ready with smack talk for CarMax.

Usain Bolt. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"I've already started smack talking CarMax," he said. "I told them they have no chance. You know what I mean? They're coming up against one of the greatest in the world. So just be prepared."

"I would never do that in race, but I could take CarMax," he added.

Though a race against an online appraisal offer process may seem like fun and games for the greatest sprinter to ever step foot on a track, Bolt is taking his CarMax challenge very seriously. He's been getting out to the track at least twice a week to run, he says, in addition to training on his Peloton and working on specific exercises "to get my lung capacity up."

Usain Bolt. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Bolt said he's training so hard because "I don't want to lose," but there's another factor motivating his efforts. Now that the Tokyo Olympics are on the horizon, the 34-year-old is feeling nostalgic about missing his first summer games since Beijing in 2008.

Training for a new competition, he says, has been a great distraction.

"It's helped," Bolt said. "Because I get to compete in something that I'm never done before, and it's something that is going to be a tough competition. For me personally, it's good because the Olympics are around, and I can brag about something if I win."

Usain Bolt. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Stepping away from Olympics competition isn't all bad, though.

"I'm excited to watch the Olympics because I've never had the chance to really watch," Bolt said. "So I'm looking forward to that."

