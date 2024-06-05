USAFA adds new women’s basketball associate head coach

(U.S AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — Air Force women’s basketball head coach Stacy McIntyre announced on Wednesday, June 5 a new addition to the Falcons’ coaching team.

With a 12-year career in college basketball, Adam Wardenburg joins the team as the newest Associate Head Coach.

“On behalf of the entire Air Force Women’s Basketball program, I am thrilled to welcome Adam Wardenburg to our coaching staff,” McIntyre said. “Adam’s expertise and passion for the game will undoubtedly elevate our team to new heights. We are excited to have him join our Falcon family and look forward to the incredible impact he will make on our players both on and off the court.”

Previously, Wardenburg held the same title at Utah Valley University (UVU). According to USAFA, Wardenburg was key in implementing a zone defense for Utah Valley that finished ninth nationally in steals per game (11.2) and tenth in bench points (27.8). The team also finished second in scoring defense (65.5) and led the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in turnovers forced per game. (19.86).

Wardenburg also served as head coach for both men’s and women’s programs at Southern Virginia in between both stretches at Utah Valley. Before joining UVU, he got his start serving as an assistant with the College of Southern Idaho’s women’s team in 2013-2014.

The newest associate head coach earned his bachelor’s from his alma mater Utah State in 2013 and received a Master’s of Business Administration from Western Governors University in 2016.

