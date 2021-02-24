Reigning USAC Midget champion Chris Windom will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28.

Windom will drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet with sponsorship from NOS Energy Drink.

“I’m very excited for this unique opportunity with RWR,” Windom said in a release on Tuesday. “Not only to race in the NASCAR Cup Series, but to be a part of the first time they race Bristol on dirt is really cool. Hopefully, my previous dirt experience will give me a head start out of the gate.”

Last season, Windom became the seventh driver to claim the USAC Triple Crown – winning a title in all three of its national series: Midget, Sprint Car, and Silver Crown.

He has five career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit across the 2017 and 2018 seasons, including two on the dirt at Eldora Speedway in Ohio.

“Chris is an established dirt racer, whose achievements surpass many,” team owner Rick Ware said in the same release. “I’m looking forward to seeing him race, and hopefully bring home a good finish.”

Photo Credit: Rick Ware Racing

USAC champion Chris Windom to make Cup debut in Bristol dirt race originally appeared on NBCSports.com