USABJNT advances to AmeriCup semifinals led by Johnson, Fears

(WCIA) — Team USA is heading to the FIBA U18 AmeriCup tournament semifinals in Argentina after a win over Puerto Rico.

Illinois signee Morez Johnson Jr. went for 11 points and a historic 18 rebounds, tied for the most ever in a FIBA AmeriCup game.

Also playing for Team USA is Illinois commit Jeremiah Fears, who played early minutes against Puerto Rico and had two rebounds and two steals.

Team USA will play for a spot in the finals on Saturday, June 8.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.