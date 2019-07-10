USA Women's Soccer Team Have a Bikini Pool Dance Party Ahead of Parade

The USA Women's soccer team worked their butts off in a dominating World Cup and now they are dancing their butts off celebrating the fantastic feat.

Members of the record-breaking USWNT took time to cool off atop an exclusive NYC rooftop pool and bar ahead of their parade in the city on Wednesday and from the looks of it, the party was lit.

Alex Morgan shared a pic of her and teammate Kelley O-Hara floating on matching inflatable donuts at the James Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

Megan Rapinoe was seen dancing poolside along with Ashlyn Harris and Crystal Dunn, with a clear view of the One World Trade Center providing a stunning backdrop.

That was just the beginning of the celebration for the ladies. The team is now cruising in the parade through NYC.

Alex Morgan can be seen here on the team's float alongside her teammates holding the coveted trophy while drinking champagne.

The tournament's Golden Ball winner and co-winner of the Golden Boot trophy, Megan Rapinoe, was seen holding a bottle of champagne while holding the trophy.

After the New York celebration, the players will take off to California to appear at the ESPYS, taking place in Los Angeles later on Wednesday.

The team will then be back on the road next month to play in a five-game series of friendly international matches billed as a 'Victory Tour,' starting with a match against Ireland at the Pasadena Rose Bowl on August 3.

The ladies are gonna need plenty of water to keep this party going.