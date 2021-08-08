USA women's basketball earns seventh straight gold
The U.S. women's basketball team won its seventh straight Olympic gold medal, defeating Japan, 90-75, as the Games wrapped up on Sunday.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Butler acknowledged the trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto was a bit bittersweet for him.
Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
The U.S. women’s basketball team is one win away from earning a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against Japan. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, USA vs. Japan start time, TV channel, live
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
"They're sending me pictures in their USA gear," Jessica Springsteen told reporters in Tokyo about her parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
After beating Serbia in straight sets on Friday, the U.S. womens volleyball team will move on to the finals. There they will meet Brazil, who beat Korea in straight sets in the other semifinal.
Will the Celtics find point guard help in free agency after all? Boston reportedly is in discussions to add former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
As ratings decline for the Tokyo Games, it's clear that a new broadcast reality is coming.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Team USA won its 54th straight Olympic game and will next play for its seventh straight gold medal