USA women’s basketball vs. Japan live stream, TV channel: Start time, how to watch Olympics gold medal game

The U.S. women’s basketball team is one win away from earning a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against Japan. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, USA vs. Japan start time, TV channel, live streaming options and more.

The U.S. women’s basketball team is currently on a 54-game Olympic unbeaten streak with their last loss coming at the 1992 Barcelona Games. In their last game, the United States women’s basketball team defeated Serbia by a score of 79-59 to head to its seventh-straight Olympic gold medal game. USA’s Breanna Stewart had 12 points, 10 rebound and three assists while Sue Bird is one win away from winning a fifth Olympic gold medal alongside Diana Taurasi. Meanwhile, Japan took down France by a score of 87-71 to earn its first-ever appearance in an Olympic gold medal game.

The gold medal match between the U.S. women’s basketball team and Japan will air live in primetime on NBC beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 7. The game will also be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

USA vs. Japan women’s basketball start time

Date: Saturday, August 7

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT)

How to watch USA vs. Japan women’s basketball

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App

