USA women’s basketball tops Serbia, will play for gold in Tokyo

TOKYO — The United States women's basketball team has the luxury of not playing particularly well, losing an all-time great player to an injury, struggling against the press and still entering the Olympic gold-medal game on the strength of an easy victory.

The US won its 54th straight Olympic game on Friday at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, beating Serbia, 79-59.

The US will try to win a seventh straight gold medal on Sunday against either Japan or France.

The USA dominated the semifinal with its defense, which has improved dramatically since the beginning of the tournament. With Serbia playing physically, the game was rarely pretty. The outcome was rarely in doubt.

The US once again received little statistically from the legendary Diana Taurasi, who, after releasing a missed three-pointer in the second quarter, seemed to wince and turn away. She left the court after the next whistle and didn't play the rest of the quarter.

Brittney Griner took a couple of blows to the head during the game, and looked shaken up in the third quarter. She stayed on her knees under the offensive basket, then walked slowly to the bench, shaking her head.

She spent the second half in a physical duel with Serbia's Dragana Stankovic.

Of course, if she couldn't play in the gold-medal game she would be replaced by one of the greatest centers in WNBA history — either the Lynx's Sylvia Fowles or Tina Charles.

In the first half, the US never seemed to get into an offensive flow, yet the Americans took a 41-23 lead on the strength of strong defense and Sue Bird's efficiency.

The veteran point guard produced eight points, two steals, an assist and two rebounds while pushing the pace on offense.

Griner had eight points in the paint and Aja Wilson had seven.

Serbia made just 10 of 36 first-half shots and went 1-for-11 from the three-point line.

Fowles and fellow Lynx player Napheesa Collier played sparingly, Collier not entering until the fourth quarter.