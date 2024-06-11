The USA women’s basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics is set: A look at the names

The 12 women's basketball players who will compete for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics have been decided.

USA Basketball announced the roster for the women's team June 11.

Veteran Diana Taurasi, who has five gold medals from her previous trips to the Olympics, will lead a squad that includes first-time Olympians Sabrina Ionescu, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper.

Newly minted WNBA star Caitlin Clark did not make the team. In an interview with The Associated Press, selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti addressed Clark's absence from the roster.

"Here's the basketball criteria that we were given as a committee and how do we evaluate our players based on that?" Rizzotti said. "And when you base your decision on criteria, there were other players that were harder to cut because they checked a lot more boxes. Then sometimes it comes down to position, style of play for (coach Cheryl Reeve) and then sometimes a vote."

The women’s team has won seven consecutive gold medals, a streak that started with the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

Taurasi takes pride in receiving that legacy from her predecessors and in passing it down to the next generation.

“USA Basketball is such an amazing culture of history and partnership, and teammates and all these relationships that you build throughout your whole career,” she told Olympics.com in November 2023.

“You put the jersey on for the next person, and people have done that for me and hopefully I’m doing it for the next generation,” she added.

Here's the roster for the 2024 team and answers to other frequently asked questions.

Which players will be on the U.S. women’s basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Who will coach the U.S. women's Olympic basketball team?

Cheryl Reeve, president of basketball operations and head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, is helming the coaching staff for the Olympic team.

Her assistant coaches are Mike Thibault, general manager for the Washington Mystics; Kara Lawson, head coach at Duke University; and Joni Taylor, head coach at Texas A&M University.

This coaching staff previously won gold at the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

“I really enjoyed the time that our staff had over in Sydney at the World Cup, our first time in competition together,” Reeve said in a statement in February.

“Each has different strengths they bring to the table and I’m looking forward to working with them for the run in Paris," she added.

When does the team play?

The team's first game in the Paris Olympics is Monday, July 29, against Japan.

Its second game is Thursday, Aug. 1, against Belgium, followed by a third matchup on Sunday, Aug. 4, against Germany.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and medal matches in women's basketball are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, Friday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 11, respectively.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics

The aforementioned USA games will air on NBC. The 2024 Paris Olympics in general will air on NBC and sister networks and stream on Peacock. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

This article was originally published on TODAY.com