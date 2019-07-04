USA vs Netherlands, Women’s World Cup 2019 final: What time does Sunday's match start, where is it and what TV channel is it on?

Who will be crowned the champions of the world? - FIFA

What is it?

The final of the Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 in Lyon, France.

When is it?

Sunday, July 7.

What time is kick-off?

4pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

The final will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.

How did USA reach final?

According to America coach Jill Ellis, her team endured the hardest route a women's World Cup final ever before adding her players' grit and determination had set them apart from the competition.

The defending champions reached their third successive final by overcoming England 2-1 in a hard-fought game in Lyon which included Phil Neville's side having a goal ruled out for offside and America goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saving a penalty.

It was the third successive match America had won 2-1, using impressive game-management skills to see out the contests and frustrate their opponents where in previous tournaments they had become used to simply blowing teams away.

The gritty performances have been a far cry from the opening matches where the Americans thrashed Thailand 13-0 and put three goals past Chile without reply. Ellis said that in the knockout rounds her players had been forced to tap into their ingrained tenacity.

Alex Morgan celebrates her goal against England Credit: Reuters

"I told the players I think this is the hardest route to a final a team has probably ever taken in terms of level of competition," Ellis said.

"But they find a way and I attribute that to the mental strength of the culture, the environment, the history of the nation and I think they are vetted in pressure and you saw that tonight.

"It's resolve and it's fantastic - games where you have to have that... it's the World Cup finals, it's not Sunday soccer. As a coach you rely on players having that mental capacity and that's through creating a coaching environment that makes it as competitive."

How did Holland reach the final?

Holland booked their place in Sunday's World Cup final after a 1-0 extra-time win over Sweden.

A goal from Manchester United's Jackie Groenen eventually gave the European champions the breakthrough in the ninth minute of added time, breaking Swedish hearts and sealing a place in the World Cup final for the first time.

Both teams struck the woodwork in normal time after fingertip saves - but neither were able to find the net.

Jackie Groenen celebrates her winner for Holland Credit: Getty Images

Groenen eventually found the first goal in the 99th minute, firing into the bottom corner to give her side the lead after the game went beyond regulation.

Sweden will take on England in the third-place play-off on Saturday.

What happened four years ago?

Going into the final in Vancouver, Canada, both USA and Japan were unbeaten. Indeed, Japan had conceded only three goals in the entire tournament.

But then Carli Lloyd scored three times in 16 minutes to put the Americans 4-0 up against their shellshocked opponents and propelled the USA to their first World Cup in 16 years - their third title overall.

England claimed the Bronze Medal, beating Germany 1-0 in extra time, but were left ruing a huge missed opportunity to claim their first World Cup.

In the semi-finals, England were knocked out, 2-1, in heartbreaking fashion as Laura Bassett's injury-time own goal sent holders Japan into the final.

Bassett diverted a rare Japanese cross over goalkeeper Karen Bardsley's head in the 92nd minute, the ball hitting the crossbar and bouncing agonisingly over the line.

There was barely time for England to respond before the referee blew the final whistle.

Who are the World Cup's most successful teams?

Who are the World Cup's highest goalscorers?