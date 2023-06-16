USA vs Mexico: Four red cards, beer thrown and homophobic chanting

Sergino Dest pushes Mexico's USA vs Mexico: Four red cards, beer thrown and match ended early after homophobic chanting - AP/John Locher

The international match between Mexico and the United States - two of the 2026 World Cup hosts - was cut short in chaos on Thursday following repeated homophobic chanting.

Fifa have already fined Mexico more than $100,000 for homophobic chanting during last year’s World Cup and, after issuing four red and eight yellow cards, referee Ivan Barton ended the match with four minutes remaining following a continuation of the offensive chants.

He had first halted in the 89th minute because of the chants but, with the United States leading 3-0 in Las Vegas, then allowed fewer than eight of the 12 minutes of stoppage time after the chants resumed.

There had earlier been multiple other flash points during the game, with fans throwing beer on the pitch and Weston McKennie having his shirt ripped.

Both teams finished the match with only nine players after McKennie, Sergino Dest, Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga were all dismissed.

Mexico fans have regularly engaged in homophobic chants previously, usually aimed at the opposition goalkeeper when they take a goal-kick, despite pre-match pleas for it to stop from both the players and the national football federation.

Weston Mckennie and Santiago Giminez face off - USA vs Mexico: Four red cards, beer thrown and match ended early after homophobic chanting - Getty Images/Louis Grasse

USA and Mexico's players push and shove during their game in Las Vegas - USA vs Mexico: Four red cards, beer thrown and match ended early after homophobic chanting - USA Today/Lucas Peltier

Concacaf, the regional governing body, said that the match was halted at the “referee’s discretion” and will now launch an investigation. It comes at a particularly delicate moment for Mexican football, with stadiums in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara all scheduled to host matches at the World Cup in three years’ time.

“Concacaf strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting by some fans,” said a statement.

“Chants heard during the game led to the activation of the anti-discrimination protocol by the match officials. Additionally, security staff ejected several fans for engaging in unacceptable behavior in the stadium.

“These incidents were extremely disappointing and tarnished what should have been a positive occasion to showcase high-quality football in our region.”

In April, US Soccer enacted a new policy which said that teams could be banned from playing international games in the US as a response to discriminatory chants.

It was BJ Callaghan’s first match as the interim US coach and he appeared to excuse the players’ behaviour. “These are rivalry games. These are derby games,” he said. “Things like this happen across the world and in no way am I embarrassed.”

Christian Pulisic had earlier scored twice, taking his tally to 25 in 59 international matches, but the United States will be without McKennie and Dest for Sunday’s final of the Concacaf Nations League against Canada.

“I’m upset, the game didn’t need to turn into this,’ Pulisic said. “We don’t expect this to happen anymore. Now we are missing two good players for the final’

