USA vs Martinique: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Gold Cup game preview

Having been held to a draw by Panama, the United States will hope to record their first win of the Gold Cup when they take on Martinique on Wednesday night.

The Americans struggled to hit a rhythm in their opening match of the tournament and Dom Dwyer's goal was not enough to secure three points.

Martinique, meanwhile, took control of Group B by defeating Nicaragua. That has left them with a strong chance of reaching the knockout stage by - at the least - landing one of the two best third-placed spots.

Game USA vs Martinique Date Wednesday, July 12 Time 20:30 ET, 17:30 PT

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go. It can also be watched in Spanish on UniMas.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 / UniMas Fox Sports Go

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on television.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position USA players Goalkeepers Guzan, Hamid, Johnson Defenders Villafana, Gonzalez, Miazga, Besler, Lichaj, Morrow, Zusi, Hedges Midfielders Rowe, Pontius, Corona, Bedoya, McCarty, Roldan, Arriola, Acosta Forwards Morris, Zardes, Dwyer, Agudelo

Bruce Arena has a lot of less-experienced internationals in his squad and will likely enforce considerable changes to get a look at them all in a game situation.

Kelyn Rowe, Kellyn Acosta and Dom Dwyer will probably keep their places, though. Rowe and Dwyer played well against Panama and Acosta is auditioning to crack Arena's first-choice starting XI.

Potential starting XI: Hamid; Lichaj, Miazga, Hedges, Morrow; Acosta, Roldan; Arriola, Corona, Rowe; Dwyer.

Position Martinique players Goalkeepers Vermignon, Olimpa, Chauvet Defenders Cretinoir, Zaire, Vitulin, Delem, Dondon, Jean-Baptiste, Narcissot Midfielders Herelle, Abaul, Mainge, Nedra, Jougon, Thimon Forwards Parsemain, Angely, Arquin, Pastel, Langil, Marajo, Audel

After scoring in their impressive 2-0 win over Nicaragua, Steeven Langil may have earned a start for Martinique. Otherwise, they are not likely to make many changes.

Potential starting XI: Olimpa; Cretinoir, Vitulin, Jean-Baptiste, Delem; Herelle, Langil, Abaul; Arquin, Audel, Parsemain.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

USA are 2/9 favourites to grab their first win, according to Oddschecker, with Martinique outsiders at 14/1 and the draw available at 6/1.

Dom Dwyer is the 7/2 favourite to score first, with Juan Agudelo priced at 9/2 and Kevin Parsemain the top choice for Martinique at 16/1.

GAME PREVIEW

