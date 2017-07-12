USA vs Martinique: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Gold Cup game preview

Having been held to a draw by Panama, the United States will hope to record their first win of the Gold Cup when they take on Martinique on Wednesday night.
The Americans struggled to hit a rhythm in their opening match of the tournament and Dom Dwyer's goal was not enough to secure three points.
Gold Cup: Everything you need to know
Martinique, meanwhile, took control of Group B by defeating Nicaragua. That has left them with a strong chance of reaching the knockout stage by - at the least - landing one of the two best third-placed spots.
|Game
|USA vs Martinique
|Date
|Wednesday, July 12
|Time
|20:30 ET, 17:30 PT
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go. It can also be watched in Spanish on UniMas.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS1 / UniMas
|Fox Sports Go
In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on television.
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|USA players
|Goalkeepers
|Guzan, Hamid, Johnson
|Defenders
|Villafana, Gonzalez, Miazga, Besler, Lichaj, Morrow, Zusi, Hedges
|Midfielders
|Rowe, Pontius, Corona, Bedoya, McCarty, Roldan, Arriola, Acosta
|Forwards
|Morris, Zardes, Dwyer, Agudelo
Bruce Arena has a lot of less-experienced internationals in his squad and will likely enforce considerable changes to get a look at them all in a game situation.
Kelyn Rowe, Kellyn Acosta and Dom Dwyer will probably keep their places, though. Rowe and Dwyer played well against Panama and Acosta is auditioning to crack Arena's first-choice starting XI.
Potential starting XI: Hamid; Lichaj, Miazga, Hedges, Morrow; Acosta, Roldan; Arriola, Corona, Rowe; Dwyer.
|Position
|Martinique players
|Goalkeepers
|Vermignon, Olimpa, Chauvet
|Defenders
|Cretinoir, Zaire, Vitulin, Delem, Dondon, Jean-Baptiste, Narcissot
|Midfielders
|Herelle, Abaul, Mainge, Nedra, Jougon, Thimon
|Forwards
|Parsemain, Angely, Arquin, Pastel, Langil, Marajo, Audel
After scoring in their impressive 2-0 win over Nicaragua, Steeven Langil may have earned a start for Martinique. Otherwise, they are not likely to make many changes.
Potential starting XI: Olimpa; Cretinoir, Vitulin, Jean-Baptiste, Delem; Herelle, Langil, Abaul; Arquin, Audel, Parsemain.
BETTING & GAME ODDS
USA are 2/9 favourites to grab their first win, according to Oddschecker, with Martinique outsiders at 14/1 and the draw available at 6/1.
The latest MLS transfer rumors
Dom Dwyer is the 7/2 favourite to score first, with Juan Agudelo priced at 9/2 and Kevin Parsemain the top choice for Martinique at 16/1.
GAME PREVIEW
The strength of Bruce Arena's teams tends to be their pragmatism and solidity, and the coach has selected enough defenders for this tournament to be able to field two entirely different back fours that would measure up to most, if not all, of their competitors.
He may be tempted to give the likes of Justin Morrow and Matt Hedges an outing against Martinique and whoever he picks, that side of the game is unlikely to be a problem - even if the Caribbean minnows did make an impressive start against Nicaragua.
Arena's real challenge will be to inject some extra pace and creativity into a team that lacked it against Panama. Kelyn Rowe's quality was on display and Dom Dwyer made it two goals in two games for his adopted country, but Joe Corona struggled to influence the game and Alejandro Bedoya has always been more of a workhorse.
The problem is that the coach is not as spoilt for choice in midfield and attack as he is in defence. Jordan Morris and Gyasi Zardes are out of form for their clubs and Chris Pontius, a replacement for the injured Kenny Saief, has little international experience. Juan Agudelo might not add much that Dwyer has not brought to the table already.
That leaves Paul Arriola, Tijuana's 22-year-old winger, and Cristian Roldan, who is more of a box-to-box player but has operated further forward. Neither came off the bench in the Panama draw and may get their first minutes of the tournament here.
It is early days, of course, and Arena could decide to give the first team he picked another chance. Should it fail to deliver anything other three points here, though, the 65-year-old may already be planning his six squad changes for the knockout stage.
2.6k