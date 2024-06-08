USA vs Colombia: Preview, predictions and lineups

USA plays one of its two international friendlies this weekend as the Men's national team gets ready for Copa America 2024 on home soil.

The USMNT have high expectations for themselves this year coming into Copa America. A team filled with talent playing across Europe's best leagues, fans hope for a strong performance this summer that catapults the team into the 2026 World Cup. Questions remain around who will lead the line long term for Gregg Berhalter's side, and the head coach needs to figure out a right-back solution with Sergino Dest out because of injury.

Colombia will be a tough opponent no doubt for the USMNT. In the last five meetings between the two countries, Colombia has dominated with four wins and a draw.

Here's 90min's guide to USA vs Colombia this weekend

What time does USA vs Colombia kick-off?

USA vs Colombia H2H record (last five games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch USA vs Colombia on TV and live stream

USA team news

USA needs to figure out who will be the predominant striker for Copa America. Coventry City's Haji Wright started up top against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final back in March, but there are other options at Berhalter's disposal. As well, Sergino Dest being sidelined through injury opens up some creative possibilities at RB. Joe Scally is a plug-and-play option, but Tim Weah could offer something as a predominantly offensive wing-back if Berhalter wants to perhaps fit another forward into the front three.

USA predicted lineup vs Colombia

USA predicted lineup vs Colombia ( 4-3-3 ): Turner; Robinson, Ream, Richards, Scally; Reyna, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Wright, Weah

Colombia team news

Colombia has a strong attacking unit with Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and Liverpool's Luis Diaz. Both players can trouble USA's backline with their attacking threat. There's plenty of international and club experience in Colombia's squad for a country that's finished third at the last Copa America.

Colombia predicted lineup vs USA

Colombia predicted lineup vs USA ( 4-2-3-1 ): Vargas; Munoz, Cuesta, Lucumi, Mojica; Castano, Lerma; Arias, Carrascal, Diaz; Duran

Colombia has the star power and is currently ranked 12th in the FIFA men's world rankings. USA needs a strong performance regardless to build confidence before Brazil and Copa America. Expect both teams to put on a good show, but expect USA to have a tough time dealing with a team that's won its last six games in all competitions.