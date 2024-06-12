USA vs Brazil: Preview, predictions, and lineups

USA's final international friendly before Copa America 2024 is against Brazil, one of the most dangerous South American sides in the tournament.

USA and Brazil are coming into this final Copa America tune-up on complete opposite sides of the spectrum. The USMNT just suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Colombia, while the Selecao won a thrilling match against Mexico in stoppage time after resting most of their superstars for half the game.

Just four days later, the sides will meet at Camping World Stadium to truly see where they rank ahead of the Copa America Group Stage. Both managers will field a different starting XI than they did on Saturday, meaning the Stars and Stripes will have to go against some of the best soccer players in the world.

Here's 90min's guide to USA vs Brazil tomorrow.

USA vs Brazil H2H record (last four games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch USA vs Brazil on TV and live stream

USA team news

After Colombia's thrashing, the USMNT need to prove they can hang with the best squads in the Copa America. The home side needs to tighten up defensively and limit giveaways in the midfield if they want to stay in the game against the speed of Vini Jr. and the creativity of Paqueta.

Expect Tyler Adams to get some minutes against the Selecao as USA look for a stronger defensive performance. Malik Tilllman should also have the chance to prove himself on the right wing and build chemistry with Balogun and Christian Pulisic.

USA predicted lineup vs Brazil

USA predicted lineup vs Brazil ( 4-3-3 ): Turner; Scally, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie Adams, Reyna; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Brazil team news

Brazil's second half collapse against Mexico raised some question marks for the Copa America favorites, but once their superstars got onto the pitch, including 17-year-old Endrick, they finished the job and left Texas with a 3-2 victory.

Moving forward, Dorival Junior must decide if he wants to start Endrick as Brazil's No. 9 and move Rodrygo to the right wing, or keep the teenager on the bench. The striker already proved he has a special connection with his future Real Madrid teammates, and could easily out-class defenses, including USA's uncertain backline in the wake of Sergino Dest's injury.

Brazil predicted lineup vs USA (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Wendell; Gomes, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

USA vs Brazil score prediction

No matter how badly the USA wants to redeem their poor performance against Colombia, they are no match for Brazil's trio up front. Unless Gregg Berhalter severely switches up the starting XI, then the Stars and Stripes will find themselves on the wrong side of another lopsided scoreline.