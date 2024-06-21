USA vs Bolivia predicted XIs: Confirmed team news and probable line-ups

2024 Copa America hosts United States get their tournament underway against Bolivia on Saturday at 11pm (UK time).

Despite largely struggling to maintain their form so far this year, USA remain in the mix to win the competition for the first time during their fifth tournament appearance.

Bolivia will have other ideas though, and although they’ve lost all three of their internationals in the build-up to this competition, Antonio Carlos Zago’s side will be hopeful of causing an upset in this opening fixture.

USA should make home advantage count

It’s been a bit of a mixed year so far for the USMNT, who enjoyed the highs of defeating great rivals Mexico 2-0 to win the CONCACAF Nations League in March, before they were then soundly beaten 5-1 on home soil by Colombia in a friendly in early June.

They followed up that result, which nearly cost head coach Gregg Berhalter his job, with a strong performance as they drew 1-1 with Brazil just last week, but with their form remaining inconsistent it’s difficult to predict how they’ll perform in this year’s Copa America.

Holding home advantage could prove a huge positive for the US, who will look to go one better than their fourth-placed finish when they last hosted the tournament in 2016, and on paper, that’s achievable given the obvious quality amongst their ranks.

It’s difficult to make a similar argument for matchday one opposition Bolivia, however, who make the journey north having won just two of their 14 internationals over the last year.

They also arrive stateside without all-time top scorer Marcelo Moreno who retired recently and with little star power in their squad compared to other nations in the competition, they could both struggle in this opening outing, and the tournament as a whole.

USA vs Bolivia team news

After suffering through a rather up and down year under Berhalter’s charge, the USMNT enter here with a squad full of quality and potential but one that is devoid of confidence.

Christian Pulisic remains the standout star after he performed well for AC Milan this season, scoring 12 goals and assisting eight more, but midfield lynchpin Tyler Adams could struggle for full fitness ahead of their tournament opening fixture.

It’s fair to say that in comparison, Bolivia lack real talent across the field and as such, many are predicting them to finish bottom of Group C.

Midfielder Leonel Justiniano is one of the stronger players in their 26-man squad, whilst brothers Jose and Jesus Sagredo are likely to line up on either side of the back three.

Their stand-out player is 20-year-old Miguel Terceros, who can certainly pull the strings in the centre of midfield and who became the first Bolivian to play for Brazilian side Santos this season.

USA vs Bolivia predicted line-ups

USA (4-3-3): Turner; Scally, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Pepi, Pulisic.

Bolivia (3-5-2): Viscarra; Jesus Sagredo, Haquin, Jose Sagredo; Cuellar, Fernandez, Justiniano, Saucedo, Matheus; Menacho, Algaranaz.

