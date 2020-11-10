USA v Europe: Is the balance of power in women's soccer shifting?

The next 15 months will determine whether the balance of power in women’s soccer will shift to Europe or remain in the United States.

Will US women’s players resolve their lawsuit with US Soccer and sign a collective bargaining agreement that allows players to gain experience with European clubs while also bolstering the NWSL? And would that agreement leave US Soccer with the resources to shore up a faltering player development system and perhaps even pay a men’s team that has gone without a CBA for nearly two years?

Or will dysfunction reign, with an aging generation of US players cashing out in Europe while the NWSL and youth programs fall behind?

This fall, several US players are getting competitive games in England’s WSL while the USA’s NWSL plays mini-seasons and the women’s national team has no one to play, thanks to the USA’s bungled Covid-19 response. They’ve gone with coach Vlatko Andonovski’s blessing and perhaps a hasty revision to the national team’s contract – the postponement of the Olympics and the declining number of players on federation contracts complicated the deal’s restrictions on overseas play, and neither US Soccer nor team representatives would confirm whether those restrictions were waived or rewritten.

As sanguine as US coaches and officials may be over the prospect of Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle leading Manchester City into a pair of derbies (15 November league, 19 November cup) against Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Manchester United, the marquee players’ movement overseas has bolstered the WSL’s push to supplant the NWSL as the world’s best women’s soccer league. Like the Premier League, the WSL is becoming an international brand – games are now broadcast in the USA on NBC’s networks.

“I think you’ve got to look at the quality of players that are now coming to our league,” said Emma Hayes, coach of defending WSL champion Chelsea and the former coach of the Chicago Red Stars. “It’s a destination for top players worldwide. Every game’s a tough game.”

US women’s players’ support of their home country’s league is baked into their current collective bargaining agreement. In addition to national team salaries ($100,000) for some players, US Soccer pays NWSL salaries (at least $70,000) for at least 22 players. In exchange, the team agreed to limit the number of players under federation contracts who could go overseas.

But that deal expires at the end of 2021. One complication: The team and the federation are still bogged down in a lawsuit over pay. A judge ruled in US Soccer’s favor on most of the serious issues, so the team is both appealing that decision while proceeding on the less controversial matters the judge left intact. The sides are due in court in January, but Covid-19 has made US dockets even less predictable than usual.

Can a team negotiate a deal on future pay and conditions when it’s asking for back pay ($67m in their economic expert’s estimation) in excess of what the federation plans to have on hand after shoring up development programs and paying its lawyers ($42m)?

“The practical issue is that the lawsuit creates a moving target for what is ‘fair’ under the CBA,” said UCLA law professor Steven Bank, who has written extensively on the multitude of soccer-related lawsuits in the USA.

The women have been asking for “equal pay” in a far different sense than the purported “equal pay” deals in Norway, Australia and England, where the men’s and women’s teams receive equal percentages of tournament bonuses but not equal dollar amounts. And defining “equal” is difficult when the women get salaries, NWSL subsidies and benefits while the men only get bonuses.

Any decisive victory for the women in the courtroom or boardroom could be Pyrrhic. The failure of the US men to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the calamitous results for US women’s youth teams have highlighted a development system in drastic need of repair. Paying large sums to current players could easily leave the federation ill-equipped to meet future needs.

Or perhaps the federation and players could agree to ditch national-team contracts and give players greater freedom to chase salaries in the $250,000 range. Will we finally see a time in which women, like men, draw the bulk of their pay from club rather than country?

