USA Track and Field Championships 2022: Day 2 updates from Hayward Field

Ryan Crouser threw a world-leading 75 feet, 10¼ inches to win the men’s shot put title, as the two-time Olympic champion held off 2019 world champion Joe Kovacs, who was second in 75-½.

Crouser’s winning throw came in his third attempt and started a run of four straight throws of at least 75-4¾.

Josh Awotunde was third at 70-7.

Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman came into the meet as an automatic qualifier for Oregon22 because of her 2021 Diamond League title. She still put in a winning effort in the women’s discus as her throw of 219-7 secured a U.S. title.

Ryan Crouser celebrates a throw to take the lead in the men's shot put at the USA Track and Field Championships Friday, June 24, 2022, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Crouser won the event with three throws over 23 meters.

Laulauga Tausaga-Collins was second with a PR mark of 211-7, and Rachel Dincoff was third at 203-10.

In the women’s high jump, Vashti Cunningham won her fifth U.S. title with a clearance of 6-4.

Rachel Glenn was second at 6-2¾ and Rachel McCoy third at 6-2¾, though neither has the world championships standard of 6-5.

It was a rough day for the favorites in the men’s long jump as a pair of 2020 Olympians didn’t even make the final round.

JuVaughn Harrison — who was fifth in Tokyo — and Marquis Dendy lasted only three rounds on Friday in an event won by LSU’s Rayvon Grey at 26-10½. Olympian Steffin McCarter was second at 26-9 and Florida State’s Jeremiah Davis was third at 26-7¼.

Rogers leads trio of Ducks into women's 800 final

Come Sunday, Raevyn Rogers will get a chance to compete for another world championship team.

The former Oregon star finished second in her 800-meter semifinal heat Friday to automatically qualify for the finals.

Rogers, who was the silver medalist at the 2019 World Athletics Championships and the bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympics, finished in 2:01.15, in between heat winner Ajee Wilson (2:00.81) and NCAA champion Kristie Schoffield (2:01.43) of Boise State.

Two other former Ducks also made the final, as Brooke Feldmeier and Sabrina Southerland both earned time qualifiers, taking advantage of a speedy pace set by Athing Mu, who won the second heat in 1:57.55.

Story continues

Feldmeier finished fifth overall in a PR 1:59.44 and Southerland, who is a member of Eugene-based Oregon Track Club Elite, finished sixth overall in 1:59.70.

Hanna Green and Angel Piccirillo, also of OTC Elite, finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the first heat and didn’t advance. Green ran 2:02.55 and Piccirillo ran 2:03.70.

Micah Williams fourth in 100 final

Micah Williams’ quest to compete in the men’s 100-meters at the World Athletics Championship meet came up short by one place in the standings and .02 seconds on the clock.

Despite a strong start, the Oregon sprinter finished fourth in the final on Friday in 9.90. Only the top three finishers made Team USA.

Fred Kerley, center, brings the tape with him after wiinning the men's 100 on day two of the USA Track and Field Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene Friday June 24, 2022.

Fred Kerley, who ran a meet-record and PR 9.76 in the semifinals earlier on Friday, won the U.S. title in 9.77. Marvin Bracy-Williams equaled his PR with a 9.85 for second and Trayvon Bromell was third in 9.88, edging out Williams.

Former Duck Kyree King was sixth in PR 9.96.

Christian Coleman scratched from the finals after running 9.87 in the semifinals. As the 2019 world champion, Coleman is an automatic qualifier for Oregon22.

Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson, who finished eighth at the NCAA championships two weeks ago, is now a U.S. champion after winning the women’s 100 in 10.69.

Melissa Jefferson, right, breaks the tape to win the women's 100 ahead of Aleia Hobbs, second and Twanisha Terry, third, right, on day two of the USA Track and Field Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene Friday June 24, 2022.

Jefferson’s strong finish moved her ahead of Aleia Hobbs (10.72) and Twanisha Terry (10.74), who also qualified for the world championships with a second- and third-place finish, respectively.

None of the top-four finishers from the U.S. Olympic Trials last summer made the women's world team.

Favorites all advance in women's steeplechase semifinals

The women’s 3,000 steeplechase semifinal went off without any surprises Friday evening, setting up what should be an entertaining final Sunday afternoon.

Olympians Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Colleen Quigley and Val Constien were among the 14 who advanced, as was NCAA champion and U.S. leader Courtney Wayment.

Frerichs, the American record holder and 2020 Tokyo silver medalist who trains with Portland-based Bowerman Track Club, had the fastest time of the two semifinal heats at 9:31.25.

Oregon's Williams makes final in the 100

Micah Williams’ season will last at least one more hour as the Oregon star sprinter qualified for the final of the men’s 100 meters Friday evening.

Williams overcame a race that included two false-start call backs to finish fourth in his heat in 9.94 seconds to earn of the two time-qualifier spots in the final, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Former Duck Kyree King automatically qualified for Friday’s final, finishing third in his heat in 9.99.

A tattoo of a hammer and the Olympic Rings are visible on the right arm of DeAnna Price as she warms up for the women's hammer throw on day one of the USA Track and Field Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene Thursday June 23, 2022. She came in fourth and will not represent the United States at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 later this summer.

The frontrunner after the semifinals is Fred Kerley, who ran a wind-legal 9.76 to set a personal and meet record.

Trayvon Bromell (9.81), Marvin Bracy-Williams (9.86) and Christian Coleman (9.87) also ran well in the semifinals.

In the women’s 100 semifinals, former Ducks Jenna Prandini finished fifth in her heat and didn’t make Friday’s final. The two-time Olympian in the 200 is entered in that event, which begins Saturday.

Johnson soars into semifinals

Former Oregon standout Alaysha Johnson announced her presence in the women’s 100 hurdles by running 12.41 seconds in the preliminaries Friday evening.

Alaysha Johnson, left, wins her heat of the women's 100 meter hurdles in day two of the USA Track and Field Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene Friday June 24, 2022.

The UO record holder had the fastest time overall out of the three heats to qualify for Saturday’s semifinals, with world record holder Keni Harrison the next fastest at 12.47.

Hocker doesn't qualify for 1,500 final

There will be four Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s final of the men’s 1,500 meters.

Shockingly, Cole Hocker will not be among them.

The defending U.S. champion and 2020 Olympic finalist didn’t advance out of his semifinal round Thursday during the opening night of the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.

Hocker was leading the first heat with 50 meters to go when he started to fade as a pack of five passed him and beat him to the finish line.

Former Oregon runner Cole Hocker looks at the results on the screen in frustration after finishing sixth in his heat and failing to advance in the men's 1,500 meters on day one of the USA Track and Field Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene Thursday June 23, 2022.

He finished in sixth place in 3:39.57, putting him on the bubble as only the top-three finishers from each of the three heats plus the next three overall fastest made the final.

The second heat was slower as former Duck Sam Prakel won in 3:40.91, but the third heat had seven runners finish faster than Hocker’s time.

Hocker, who is also entered in the 5,000 on Sunday, didn’t talk to the media after his race.

Former Oregon runner Cooper Teare, center, checks his position at the finish as he follows Sam Prakel, right, to advance out of his heat in the men's 1,500 meters on day one of the USA Track and Field Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene Thursday June 23, 2022.

It was different story for Hocker’s training partner Cooper Teare, who was second in his heat in 3:41.27 to make the final.

“I was just trying to race how I race and not change anything,” said Teare, who was fourth in the 5,000 at the Olympic Trials last summer. “It’s the USAs so there’s no Saturday without Thursday so just trying to make sure not to leave too much today. I know it’s hard. Sometimes you want to save something for the final and try not to go all out but to make the final these days takes a big effort.”

For Prakel, that meant taking the lead going into the final lap and never relinquishing.

“It was what I needed to do,” he said. “I wanted to run a hard last 400 and make sure I didn’t leave anything to chance and get that top three. I knew I had the fitness to sustain a kick like that.”

Former Duck Johnny Gregorek had the second-fastest time of the night overall as he ran 3:38.95 in the third heat to finish second.

Oregon’s Reed Brown, who just ended a disappointing senior season that included not qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, was one of the runners who passed Hocker down the home stretch and finished third in 3:39.04.

“My race was definitely better than expected,” Brown said. “I think after my NCAA season and not doing too well towards the end of it just with a bunch of hiccups, I wasn’t really expecting too much from this race but I just came out here and gave it my all and kind of felt like my old self again and had a great race. … I think it’s just a big rebound from the end of the season

Among those not making the semifinals was Ben Blankenship of Eugene’s Oregon Track Club Elite and a 2016 Olympic finalist.

Blankenship finished sixth in his heat in 3:42.59.

Also missing the cut were former Ducks Colby Alexander, Eric Jenkins, Jack Yearian and Matt Wisner, and Vincent Ciattai of OTC Elite.

Sha'Carri Richardson runs in a women's 100m heat during the USA Championships at Hayward Field, Eugene.

Richardson doesn't advance in women's 100

There was a stunning development in the women’s 100 prelims as defending U.S. champion Sha’Carri Richardson finished fifth in her heat in 11.31 and didn’t advance to the semifinals.

Richardson, who missed the 2020 Olympics due to a failed drug test for marijuana, recently ran 10.85 in her final tune-up race two weeks ago and looked ready to contend for a top-three finish.

The meet also came to an end for former Duck English Gardner, who ran 11.32 to finish sixth in her heat.

It was a different story for former Oregon star Jenna Prandini, as the two-time Olympian in the 200 ran 11.18 to make Friday’s 100 semifinal.

In the men’s 100, Oregon’s Micah Williams finished third in his heat in 10.11 to automaticaly advance to the semifinals. It was Williams’ first race since his disappointing seventh-place finish in the final at the NCAA Outdoor Championships two weeks ago.

Former Duck Kyree King also advanced with a second-place finish in his heat in 10.17.

Former Oregon runners Sabrina Southerland, left, and Raevyn Rogers, center, advance out of their heat in the women's 800 meters just behind Sage Hurta, right, on day one of the USA Track and Field Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene Thursday June 23, 2022.

Good day for Ducks in 800 preliminaries

It was a good day for some former Ducks during the first round of the women’s 800 meters as the USA Track and Field Championships got underway Thursday at Hayward Field.

Raevyn Rogers, Brooke Feldmeier and Sabrina Southerland all advanced to Friday’s semifinals. Southerland also joins her Oregon Track Club Elite training partners Hanna Green and Angel Piccirillo in the semifinals.

Rogers, the 2019 world championships silver medalist, ran 2:01.10 to finish second in her heat and automatically qualify. She was just a step ahead Southerland who was third in 2:01.28.

Feldmeier also automatically advanced as she finished third in her heat in a personal-best 2:01.45.

Green and Piccirillo qualified on time as they finished fourth in their heats, with Green crossing in 2:01.80 and Piccirillo in 2:02.77.

Donavan Brazier doesn’t need to go all out this week as his Oregon22 qualifier is already secure since he’s the reigning world champion in the men’s 800 from 2019.

That didn’t keep him from giving an honest effort Friday. Brazier, who trains with Portland’s Union Athletics Club, ran the fastest time in any of the four first-round heats in 1:46.49 to make Friday’s semifinal.

Racers to watch:Dozens of Ducks flock back to Hayward Field for USATF Outdoor Championships

Oregon's Kahana Nakato wins the U20 women's javelin throw on her way to a championship on day one of the USA Track and Field Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene Thursday June 23, 2022.

UO's Nakato makes World Juniors meet

Oregon’s Kohana Nakato became the Ducks’ first world championships qualifier of the weekend.

The freshman won the women’s javelin title during the USATF U20 Outdoor meet, throwing 157 feet, 10 inches on her fifth attempt to make the top of the podium.

"(Today) felt amazing. It was great especially with the weather and getting back to throwing,” she said. “ It's been awhile after regionals so I'm proud of my performance.”

Nakato qualified for World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia in August.

Return:Sprinter Richardson's speed, swagger returns to Hayward for USATF nationals

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: USA Track and Field Championships 2022 updates from meet at Hayward