USA Today released their 2020 MLB season projections today, and hoooo boy, they're something.

We're very sorry to the entire city of Cincinnati and all of its fans for forgetting the third N. Here's an updated version. pic.twitter.com/4CMD1wLuCJ — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 4, 2020

These projections are just so messy in the most fun, chaotic way possible. A four-way tie for the second NL Wild Card spot is an iconic shot call.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For the regional readers among you, I'm sorry - things don't look all that terrific for either Chicago team. The White Sox have been vocal about their season goals, and finishing 10 wins better than 2019 would be an encouraging sign of progress, if not a fine silver lining. With that said, after the offseason the team just had, it's hard to blame Sox fans that have an appetite for more than a second consecutive third-place finish, not to mention a 12th straight playoff-less campaign.

They'd be thrilled - thrilled - to finish with a better record than their crosstown rivals, though. Projected to win exactly one less game than the White Sox, the Cubs look like a fourth place team to USA Today, and probably a lot of other people too. TBD on whether these projections will show up on their Spring Training itineraries, though. Get ready for a summer of Very Average baseball!

USA Today's MLB projections are here and Chicago is not going to like them originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago