USA TODAY writer picks Ohio State to win CFP national title

As fun as this past weekend was seeing fans packed in college football stadiums and whipped into a frenzy, there’s still a long way to go before we crown the 2021 national champion. I mean, Ohio State and most others have only played one game and there’s still about three months to go before we know what teams will head to Indianapolis for a shot at the College Football Playoff national championship.

But that doesn’t stop everyone that gets paid to put forth their opinion from looking deep into the crystal ball to try and figure out this zainy world of American amateur football we’re all living in.

Experts at USA TODAY were asked who they see winning the College Football Playoff national championship this season, and as you’d expect, there were plenty that pegged Alabama to repeat, and who can blame them.

However, you may be surprised to learn that one of those experts picked Ohio State to hoist the trophy. Who was this expert from USA TODAY and what did he say about why the Buckeyes would get it done in 2021?

Paul Myerberg picks Ohio State to win national title

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) signals to a teammate during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg Says About Ohio State

“The Buckeyes are probably undervalued heading into September. This is still the class of the Big Ten by a huge margin and likely the most talented team in the country this side of Alabama. Having gotten close to a national title under coach Ryan Day, this is the year OSU takes the next step.”

The Chances of Ohio State winning the national title

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready to take the field to take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Say

It’s so hard to go against Alabama, but if there are teams positioned to do it on sheer talent, it’s a shortlist of Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. However, there were some clear danger signs we saw with OSU’s defense in Minneapolis. The team is young, especially on that side of the ball, so you have to believe things will improve. If they do, and if C.J. Stroud can continue to develop as the season wears on, we can get on board with this pick.

