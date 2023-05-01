USA Today Top 100: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?
Spring is the time for new beginnings.
In that spirit, and with spring football underway across the state, it's time to release the spring 2024 USA Today Florida Network top 100. The top 100 is the annual list of the senior football recruits in the state.
Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, an Ohio State commit, is No. 1 on the top 100. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder caught 58 passes for 1,073 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022. He punctuated his season with a jaw-dropping, one-handed touchdown catch against double coverage in the Class 1M championship game against Clearwater Central Catholic.
Yeah, Jeremiah Smith caught that! pic.twitter.com/bEq7W0Rw5M
— Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 9, 2022
The top five players on this list are made up of players from just two programs: Chaminade-Madonna and IMG.
IMG is home to defensive lineman David Stone (No. 2), edge rusher Ernest Willor Jr. (3) and cornerback Ellis Robinson (5). Robinson, a Georgia commit, is the lone player of the three to announce his college decision.
Joshia Trader, Smith's teammate, is No. 4 on the top 100.
More Recruiting: Which Metro programs produce the most Power 5 talent?
Recent: Which Suburban/Rural programs produce the most Power 5 talent?
More: Sign up for our free recruiting newsletter!
This list will be updated in June, after spring football ends.
No. 1-10
1. Jeremiah Smith (Chaminade-Madonna WR)
6-foot-3, 198 pounds
Verbal commitment: Ohio State
More: 'Home': Five-star 2024 WR Jeremiah Smith commits to Ohio State football
2. David Stone (IMG DL)
6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Offers include LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M
3. Ernest Willor Jr. (IMG EDGE)
6-foot-4, 250 pounds
Offers include Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State
4. Joshisa Trader (Chaminade-Madonna ATH)
6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State
5. Ellis Robinson IV (IMG CB)
6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Verbal commitment: Georgia
6. Charles Lester III (Riverview CB)
6-foot-1, 171 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State
More: Meet the Herald-Tribune All-Area Football Defense for Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties
7. Adarius Hayes (Largo LB)
6-foot-4, 210 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida
8. Jerrick Gibson (IMG RB)
5-foot-10, 200 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Texas
9. Booker Pickett Jr. (Wharton EDGE)
6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, South Carolina
10. Stacy Gage (St. Thomas Aquinas RB)
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC
No. 11-20
11. TJ Capers (Columbus EDGE/LB)
6-foot-2, 230 pounds
Verbal commitment: Louisville
More: Louisville football scores 2024 commitment from 5-star edge defender TJ Capers
12. Jordan Johnson-Rubell (IMG S)
5-foot-11, 180 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, USC
13 Zaquan Patterson (Chaminade-Madonna S)
6-foot, 185 pounds
Offers include Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State
14. Jamari Howard (Westland Hialeah DB)
6-foot-2, 175 pounds
Verbal commitment: Michigan State
15. Cai Bates (Edgewater CB)
6-foot-1, 180 pounds
Offers include Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State
16. Tavoy Feagin (Carrollwood Day DB)
5-foot-11, 165 pounds
Verbal commitment: Clemson
17. T.A. Cunningham (Miami Central DL)
6-foot-5, 265 pounds
Offers include Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, USC
18. Eddy Pierre-Lewis (Tampa Catholic OL)
6-foot-3, 315 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M
19. Jonathan Echols (IMG ATH)
6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Verbal commitment: Tennessee
More: Tennessee football lands Jonathan Echols, 5-star edge rusher from IMG Academy
20. Anthony Carrie (Carrollwood Day RB)
6-foot, 199 pounds
Offers include Michigan State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina
No. 21-30
21. Zavier Mincey (Mainland DB)
6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Offers include Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Miami
22. Terrance Moore (Tampa Catholic WR)
6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Offers include Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State
23. Jonathan Daniels (Pine Forest OL)
6-foot-3, 280 pounds
Offers include Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech
More: Florida State's Mike Norvell travels in helicopter for stops at Pine Forest and Navarre
24. Jason Zandamela (Clearwater Academy International C)
6-foot-3, 285 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, USC
25. Jaylen Heyward (Rockledge S)
5-foot-11, 180 pounds
Verbal commitment: Georgia
More: Rockledge 4-star S Jaylen Heyward explains why he chose Georgia
26. Brandon Jacob (Evans S)
6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee
27. Jordan Pride (Blountstown DB)
6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma
28. Bredell Richardson (Carrollwood Day WR)
6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame
29. Colin Hurley (Trinity Christian QB)
6-foot, 213 pounds
Verbal commitment: LSU
More: Trinity Christian sophomore quarterback Colin Hurley commits to LSU, reclassifies to 2024
30. Jerrae Hawkins (IMG WR)
5-foot-9, 165 pounds
Offers include Florida, Louisville, Miami, Penn State, West Virginia
No. 31-40
31. Artavius Jones (Blountstown DL)
6-foot-3, 280 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami
32. Elias Randolph (Deerfield Beach EDGE)
6-foot-4, 205 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Pitt
33. Micahi Danzy (Florida High RB)
6-foot, 165 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina
34. Jimothy Lewis (IMG OL)
6-foot-6, 275 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee
35. Fred Gaskin III (Vanguard DB)
5-foot-10, 180 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Tennessee
More: Exclusive: Vanguard 4-star DB Fred Gaskin III announces his top 8 schools
36. Lawayne McCoy (Miami Central WR)
6-foot, 170 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
More: 2024 4-star athlete commits to Florida State following unofficial visit
37. Chance Robinson (St. Thomas Aquinas WR)
6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Verbal commitment: Miami
38. James Randle (Homestead WR)
6-foot, 175 pounds
Offers include Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt, Tennessee
39. LJ McCray (Mainland DL)
6-foot-6, 260 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame
40. Zycarl Lewis (Carrollwood Day WR)
5-foot-10, 160 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee
No. 41-50
41. Ricky Knight III (Benjamin ATH)
6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Penn State, Pitt
More: Miami's Mario Cristobal breaks out helicopter to recruit Palm Beach County's top prospects
42. Sean Sevillano Jr. (Clearwater Academy International DL)
6-foot-2, 300 pounds
Offers include Duke, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford
More: State of Florida Recruiting H.Q.: Clearwater Academy International DL Sean Sevillano Jr.
43. Jon Mitchell (Mandarin CB)
6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Verbal commitment: Penn State
More: Destination, Happy Valley: 4-star Mandarin DB Jon Mitchell commits to Penn State football
44. James Resar (Bishop Kenny QB)
6-foot-4, 210 pounds
Verbal commitment: Iowa
More: State of Florida Recruiting H.Q.: James Resar, Michael Wright III, Eric Pinellas
45. Chauncey Bowens (Benjamin RB)
6-foot, 205 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida
More: Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams
46. Sincere Edwards (Wekiva EDGE)
6-foot-2, 240 pounds
Verbal commitment: UCF
47. Kenley Faustin (Naples S)
6-foot, 170 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, UCF
More: Introducing the 2022 Naples Daily News All-Area Football Defense Team
48. Jordan Lyle (St. Thomas Aquinas RB)
6-foot, 180 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma
49. Cameron Keys (Mosley CB)
6-foot, 160 pounds
Offers include Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
50. Tawaski Abrams (Dunbar WR)
5-foot-11, 178 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
More: Dunbar junior Tawaski Abrams commits to FSU
No. 51-60
51. D’Antre Robinson (Jones DL)
6-foot-4, 300 pounds
Offers include Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M
52. Isaac Brown (Homestead RB)
5-foot-9, 180 pounds
Verbal commitment: Louisville
More: Louisville football's 2024 recruiting class starts with pledge from top-10 RB Isaac Brown
53. Willis McGahee IV (Columbus LB)
6-foot-1, 225 pounds
Verbal commitment: Nebraska
54. Ric’Darious Farmer (Cocoa WR)
6-foot, 160 pounds
Verbal commitment: Pitt
55. James Madison II (St. Thomas Aquinas WR/TE)
6-foot-3, 170 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon
56. Davion Gause (Chaminade-Madonna RB)
5-foot-11, 215 pounds
Verbal commitment: North Carolina
57. Rodney Hill (Mainland LB)
5-foot-10, 205 pounds
Offers include FAU, Iowa State, Tennessee, UCF, USF
More: Football recruiting: FPC's Hill, John Carroll's Alford shine at Under Armour Orlando camp
58. Izaiah Williams (Carrollwood Day WR)
6-foot, 160 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami
59. Ryan Mack (St. Thomas Aquinas S)
5-foot-11, 170 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina
60. Trevor Jackson (West Orange QB)
6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Offers include FAU, Illinois, Indiana, Pitt, Texas A&M
No. 61-70
61. Tovani Mizell (Western RB)
6-foot, 195 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee
62. Brayshon Williams (Lakeland S)
6-foot, 175 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, UCF
63, Dylan Stephenson (Columbus EDGE)
6-foot-4, 235 pounds
Offers include Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan,
64. Camdon Frier (Columbia WR)
6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
65. Peter Pesansky (Jesuit DL)
6-foot-3, 280 pounds
Verbal commitment: North Carolina
66. Xavier Porter (Tampa Catholic DL)
6-foot-4, 270 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USF
67. Kevin Levy (Cardinal Newman ATH)
6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss
68. Solomon Williams (Carrollwood Day EDGE)
6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Offers include Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M
69. Jayden Jackson (IMG DL)
6-foot-2, 290 pounds
Offers include Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma Penn State, Tennessee
70. Earl Kulp (St. Thomas Aquinas CB)
6-foot, 178 pounds
Offers include Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee
No. 71-80
71. NiTareon Tuggle (IMG WR)
6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Verbal commitment: Georgia
72. Isaiah Thomas (Clearwater Academy International S)
6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Verbal commitment: Miami
73. Kendall Jackson (Buchholz DL)
6-foot-4, 250 pounds
Offers include Florida, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas
74. Josh Philostin (Cardinal Newman CB)
5-foot-11, 160 pounds
Offers include Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Pitt
75. Jacorey Barney (Miami Palmetto ATH)
6-foot, 160 pounds
Offers include Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Tennessee
76. Cedrick Bailey (Chaminade-Madonna QB)
6-foot-6, 190 pounds
Verbal commitment: N.C. State
77. Davi Belfort (Western QB)
6-foot, 190 pounds
Verbal commitment: Virginia Tech
78. Jarvis Boatwright (Clearwater S)
6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF
79. Samarian Robinson (Lincoln LB)
6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Verbal commitment: UCF
80. Jayden Bradford (IMG QB)
6-foot, 190 pounds
Offers include Louisville, Illinois, Missouri, Penn State, Syracuse
No. 81-90
81. Carlos Mitchell (Lake Wales ATH)
5-foot-10, 170 pounds
Offers include Kentucky, Nebraska, Penn State, Temple, West Virginia
82. Terek McCant (Wharton RB)
5-foot-9, 175 pounds
Verbal commitment: Maryland
83. Jameer Grimsley (Tampa Catholic ATH)
6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee
83. Tyreek’e Robinson (Manatee DL)
6-foot-1, 318 pounds
Offers include Auburn. Colorado, Miami, N.C. State, Texas
84. Jake Guarnera (Ponte Vedra OL)
6-foot-4, 285 pounds
Verbal commitment: Michigan
85. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (Mandarin CB)
6-foot, 185 pounds
Verbal commitment: Penn State
More: Happy Home: Nittany Lions land 3-star Mandarin cornerback AJ Shorter-Belgrave
86. Tomauri Johnson (Miami Norland S)
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Offers include Arkansas, Cincinnati, Illinois, Liberty, USF
87. Colton Heinrich (Cardinal Gibbons TE)
6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina
88. Riley Trujillo (Bartram Trail QB)
6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Verbal commitment: UCF
More: Exclusive: Bartram Trail 3-star quarterback Riley Trujillo announces college commitment
89. Deryc Plazz (Andrew Jackson OL)
6-foot-5, 265 pounds
Offers include Kentucky, Florida State, Miami, N.C. State, Penn State
90. D'Marius Rucker (Lakeland RB)
5-foot-9, 170 pounds
Offers include Georgia Tech, Iowa State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USF
No. 91-100
91. Dinnelson Exume (Edison DL)
6-foot-3, 235 pounds
Offers include Georgia Tech, Miami, Minnesota, South Carolina, West Virginia
92. Dimitry Nicolas (Norland DL)
6-foot-3, 275 pounds
Offers include Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss
93. Zavier Hamilton (Navarre LB)
6-foot-2, 220 pounds
Offers include Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, South Carolina
94. Ashton Hampton (Florida High DB)
6-foot-2, 195 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State
95. Chalil Cummings (Bradford ATH)
6-foot, 187 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss
96. Jayden Parrish (Atlantic LB)
6-foot-1, 210 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
97. Jose Leon (Columbus WR)
5-foot-10, 170 pounds
Offers include Liberty Louisville, Wake Forest, West Virginia, UCF
98. Preston Watson (Seminole DL)
6-foot-2, 270 pounds
Verbal commitment: Duke
99. Tyler Aronson (Vero Beach QB)
6-foot-3, 210 pounds
Verbal commitment: SMU
More: Meet TCPalm's 2022 Football Offense All-Area Team
100. Kason Stokes (Armwood WR)
6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Verbal commitment: UCF
More: Armwood WR Kason Stokes becomes 4th UCF football commit for 2024 recruiting class
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: USA Today Top 100: The top rising senior football recruits in Florida