USA TODAY is title sponsor for NASCAR Cup Series race in Loudon, NH

LOUDON — New Hampshire Motor Speedway has announced that USA TODAY will serve as the title sponsor of the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race on Sunday, June 23.

The USA TODAY 301 NCS race is the grand finale of New England’s only NASCAR weekend that also features the SciAps 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Mohegan Sun 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Saturday, June 22.

Martin Truax celebrates his win at last summer's NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

“We're thrilled to partner with New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports for the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race,” said Gannett/USA TODAY Network Vice President of Sports Revenue Strategy Nate Scott. “Racing ranks high among our 50 million engaged sports audience, and we can’t wait to share the excitement and incredible content with our loyal fans."

The USA TODAY 301 is NHMS’s 53rd NCS race. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending NCS race champion at “The Magic Mile.”

“We are proud to welcome USA TODAY to New England’s only NASCAR weekend,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “USA TODAY is a highly recognizable and respected name in the media landscape committed to providing high-quality and trusted content to their readers, just as the New Hampshire Motor Speedway team provides an unforgettable experience for our race fans each year. We can’t wait to work with USA TODAY to give our fans the best NASCAR experience in the country next month."

NHMS 2024 NASCAR race schedule

Saturday, June 22 | 3:30 p.m.: SciAps 200 NXS race (USA | PRN | SiriusXM)

Sunday, June 23 | 2:30 p.m.: USA TODAY 301 NCS race (USA | PRN | SiriusXM)

Saturday, June 22 | 6:40 p.m.: Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race

Log on to NHMS.com for tickets and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing.

How to get tickets

Tickets for SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels start at just $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Tickets for Doubleheader Saturday, featuring the SciAps 200 NXS race and the Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race, start at just $49 for adults while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s USA TODAY 301 NCS race tickets start at just $64 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NHMSwebsite or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

