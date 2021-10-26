USA TODAY still not sold on Ohio State in latest ‘re-rank’

This Ohio State football team is starting to hit its stride, playing the best it has all season.

Every week we like to keep tabs on where our mothership USA TODAY has the Buckeyes ranked in their “re-rank” piece, and usually, we agree pretty closely with what Paul Myerberg says. This time, even though we’re all a part of the same team, we couldn’t disagree more with his assessment of where the Buckeyes stand after Week 8.

Most everyone else — opinions, polls, and metrics — are starting to come in line with Ohio State being back among the elite five teams in the country. Some, like Fox’s Joel Klatt and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, are beginning to talk about OSU in the same breath as Georgia, as the second-best team in the country right now.

But not Myerberg. Instead, he has Ohio State outside his top five in the latest re-rank of all the FBS teams, sitting at No. 7. So what are the teams ahead of the Buckeyes? Well, as you would expect Georgia is at No. 1, then it goes Cincinnati (2), Alabama (3), Oklahoma (4), Michigan (5), and Oregon (6). Just behind OSU, rounding out the top ten are Iowa (8), Michigan State (9), and Ole Miss (10).

The same teams lead this week's NCAA Re-Rank, while Oklahoma State and Penn State were sent spiraling.

Do we have to point out that we’ve got the Alabama curve in here again? The Tide loses to Texas A&M, while Ohio State loses to a team he has ranked ahead of the Buckeyes, yet the Crimson Tide gets the benefit of the doubt once again.

Oh well, at least all of these rankings don’t matter. What will, however, are the College Football Playoff Rankings that come out in a little over a week’s time. That should be fun to throw things at too.

