USA TODAY Sports writer not impressed by the Big 12’s early signing period haul

The early signing period began on Wednesday and all in all, it was a hectic day. The Colorado Buffaloes are still waiting for Jordan Seaton to sign despite the five-star offensive lineman committing to the Buffs earlier this month. Reports also emerged on Wednesday that Maryland is making a late push for Seaton.

But, as a whole, the Big 12 Conference (the new-look Big 12, that is) didn’t have many impressive recruiting classes. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports revealed his winners and losers from the early signing period and he named the Big 12 a loser along with USC and Georgia.

Here’s what Myerberg wrote about the Big 12’s subpar early signing period:

Texas Tech’s signing class hovered around the top 25 nationally but ranks as the best group in the Big 12, according to 247 with TCU, Central Florida and Kansas coming next. In comparison, the ACC had four, the Big Ten had six and the SEC had a whopping 13 classes ranked in the top 25. The already measurable talent gap between the league and the rest of the Power Four will only grow after signing day.

Currently, Colorado’s overall 2024 signing class (transfers and high school prospects included) ranks No. 21 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire