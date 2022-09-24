USA TODAY Sports wonders if Gators can keep up with Vols’ offense

Kickoff between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers is merely hours away and ahead of the marquee Week 4 matchup, the media is getting in its last takes before the toe meets the leather. Be it betting odds and predictions, or any other prognostication that sports writers are wont to give, there is a palpable excitement growing as game time nears.

USA TODAY Sports is among the publications getting in its last predictions and expectations, with Eddie Timanus having already declared the SEC East showdown as his top matchup this weekend. His colleague Erick Smith also chimed in on Saturday morning with his five biggest questions in Week 4 of college football, including his concerns over Florida’s ability to slow down Tennessee’s high-powered offense. Take a look below at what Smith had to offer.

The Volunteers are going to score. That’s been proven through one-plus years with Josh Heupel in charge of the offense. The Gators haven’t been particularly explosive in their three opening home games with quarterback Anthony Richardson yet to throw for a touchdown and the passing offense ranking 121st in the country with an average of 141 yards per game. That will have to change Saturday in Knoxville. Yes, Florida can run successfully in this game, however, it can’t be the only method of moving the ball consistently. And if the Gators are punting too frequently and not keeping the Tennessee offense and quarterback Hendon Hooker off the field, then it is going to be a long day and the score could get ugly in a hurry.

Florida and Tennessee are slated to face off in Neyland Stadium on Saturday starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT and can be watched on CBS Sports as well as heard on the Gators Radio Network.

