USA TODAY Sports' Week 8 NFL picks: Will 49ers, with Christian McCaffrey, complete season sweep of Rams?

It's hard to identify a "must watch" game when scanning Week 8 of the NFL docket.

Tom Brady's Buccaneers against Lamar Jackson's Ravens or Aaron Rodgers' Packers vs. Josh Allen's Bills surely looked a lot more compelling when the schedule came out than they do now given the struggles of TB12 and AR12. But count out the old guys at your own risk.

This week's best pairing might actually be the New York Giants (6-1) amid their visit to the first-place Seahawks (4-3) in Seattle. The Broncos and Jags finish out the 2022 London lineup – don't forget to catch the game as it streams on ESPN+ on Sunday morning. Also compelling, the Commanders and the Colts given Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay's recent pointed comments about counterpart Dan Snyder. (Oh, and the Colts are also rolling out second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger as their starter.)

But the contest we have our eyes trained on will go down in LA, the defending champion Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers, who seek a season sweep and their eighth straight regular-season win over their archrivals, this time with the help of newly acquired All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey.

