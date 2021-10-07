USA TODAY Sports' Week 5 NFL picks: Chiefs or Bills in AFC championship game rematch?

No Brady-Belichick redux in Week 5 of the NFL season, but that's not to say Sunday night won't serve up another compelling game.

This weekend, NBC's telecast will feature a rematch of the 2020 AFC championship game as the Buffalo Bills, the hottest team in the conference – they've outscored their opponents 118-21 and pitched a pair of shutouts during their three-game winning streak – return to Arrowhead Stadium to face the two-time defending AFC titlist Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Bills twice last season including a 38-24 triumph with the berth to Super Bowl 55 on the line.

Two members of our seven-person panel of NFL experts are picking Buffalo to exploit K.C.'s shaky defense, and Lorenzo Reyes is even making the Bills his lock of the week.

Is he right? Lorenzo's 2021 track record suggests you might want to believe him ...

