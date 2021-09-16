USA TODAY Sports' Week 2 NFL picks: Cowboys-Chargers one of few games garnering split opinion

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season produced some wild results on the field and from our panel of experts forecasting the outcomes.

No better example than USA TODAY Sports newbie Mike Freeman, who paced our seven-person field by correctly picking 11 of 16 games straight up ... while coming in last (6-10) against the spread.

Go figure.

Quite a bit of uniformity as we select Week 2's games, Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Chargers in Los Angeles the only one garnering a 4-3 split. In fact, as it pertains to picking winners, we see 11 of the this week's 16 games unanimously.

Here's hoping the action on the field provides more variety than our prognosticators.

Enjoy.

(Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

