USA TODAY Sports' Week 17 NFL picks: Bengals host Bills in Monday nighter with massive ramifications

The penultimate weekend of the NFL's 2022 regular season will conclude Monday with what could be one of the most compelling matchups of the year.

The postseason-bound Bengals will host the AFC East champion Bills in a game that has massive playoff implications. Cincinnati, the AFC's Super Bowl representative last season, is not only trying to lock up a second consecutive divisional crown but would have a shot at the conference's No. 1 seed with a win. Buffalo currently sits atop the AFC and will secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage with a win if the Kansas City Chiefs also lose Sunday.

The Bills-Bengals clash is the only Week 17 contest pairing teams with winning records. However there are several high-stakes showdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles try to claim the NFC's top seed, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to win the NFC South, and the New York Giants seek their first playoff birth in six years.

